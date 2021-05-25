$100,000 bond set for driver accused of hitting Stow police officer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting a Stow police officer while fleeing from a traffic stop was arraigned in Summit County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning.
Jevonte Jones, 21, pleaded not guilty to vehicular assault and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and Judge Alison Breaux set bond at $100,000.
If Jones makes bond, he will be on house arrest with GPS monitoring.
He also has multiple warrants out for his arrest, so if released, the judge said he would likely be picked up by another police agency.
Stow police said an officer attempted to pull over Jones on April 9 just before 7 p.m. on Fishcreek Road and Cresswood Drive.
Jones allegedly refused to stop and then drove into a second Stow police officer who had exited his cruiser to put down stop sticks.
Jones was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals on April 15 at a Willoughby motel.
The Stow police officer has recovered from his injuries.
Jones will be back in court on July 13.
