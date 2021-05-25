Canton motorcyclist dies due to crash where he was trapped underneath van

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Monday evening between a motorcyclist and minivan.
According to crash investigators, officers responded to the intersection near 30th Street NW and Cleveland Avenue NW just after 8 p.m. for the two-vehicle crash.
Police arrived and found the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle, identified as 46-year-old Tito Conner, lying unconscious in the roadway trapped underneath a Dodge Grand Caravan.
Canton firefighters extricate the Canton man from beneath the van and took him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation.
