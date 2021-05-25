Cleveland Clinic studies allergies caused by vaccines in NIH study

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There have been 237 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine shots administered in the United States and, although rare, there have been allergic reactions.
“There is evidence indicating that if you’ve had a serious allergic reaction to an insect sting, food, or a drug, you’re at elevated risk for reaction to the vaccine,” said Dr. David Lang, department chair of Allergy and Immunology at the Cleveland Clinic. “A range of 2-to-6 per million may experience serious allergic reaction, which means out of the million people who are vaccinated, 999,994 walk away without serious allergic reaction.”
The Cleveland Clinic will participate in an NIH study, providing the only Ohio site to look at allergic reactions of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. And in addition to studying the reactions, it gives those at risk for reactions a safe place to get vaccinated.
“It will enable individuals who are apprehensive about getting the vaccine to get the vaccine in an environment that is safe and entails more observation and equipment supplies and personnel that are present to treat any adverse reaction should it occur,” said Lang.
Dr. Lang stresses even though the incidence of anaphylaxis, or severe allergic reaction is rare, the study is important.
“The study will enable us to better understand the nature of adverse reactions,” Lang said. “There are other mRNA vaccines that are under development, so this will enhance our knowledge as we move forward to vaccinating the public in the future.”
Of the 3,400 patients in the study, 113 will come from the Northeast Ohio site.
To participate, call (216)-444-8758 or email sarsvaccine@ccf.org.
