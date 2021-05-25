Cleveland FBI commemorates 38th National Missing Children’s Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The number of missing children in the U.S is astounding.
In 2020, the FBI received reports of more than 365,000 missing kids.
“We don’t want a missing kids case, we don’t want to look for missing kids case, we want to prevent that,” said Vicki Anderson, Special Agent FBI Cleveland.
Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cleveland Division gathered at Steelyard Commons to once again highlight, National Missing Children’s Day in our area.
The day was designated in 1983 by then-President Ronald Regan.
Since then, cities all over the US take part to raise awareness about missing children in local communities: handing out fliers with photos and details about the missing children, in an effort to get tips.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.