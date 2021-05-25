COVID-19 vaccine proves to be extremely effective in Ohio based on new numbers just released

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The number of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and still ending up in the hospital, or dying in Ohio continues to be extremely low according to new data.
These cases are referred to as breakthrough cases, because the virus was able to breakthrough the vaccine and still impact a person’s health.
Like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is no longer tracking the number of people who simply test positive for coronavirus after being vaccinated.
Instead, they are focusing on breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths.
“COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control,” a spokesperson for ODH said in an email. “However no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness. There is a small chance with each vaccine, much like there is with any vaccine, that despite being vaccinated, some people may still contract COVID-19.”
According to ODH, as of April 19 with roughly 4.1 million Ohioans fully vaccinated, there have been 77 breakthrough hospitalizations, and three deaths.
With those numbers ODH said your chances of ending up in the hospital after being fully vaccinated are 0.002%.
Dying from COVID after vaccination, is even more rare at a 0.00008%.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.