FIRST ALERT DAY: Potential for severe storms Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The team is tracking a strong cold front that is forecast to push through later Wednesday.
This front will trigger thunderstorms.
Northeast Ohio is in the risk area for severe storms.
It’s a level 2 severe threat right now.
Wind damage, hail, and heavy rain are the main threats with these thunderstorms.
Watch out late morning and through the afternoon for possible warnings in your area.
This front will give a noticeable cool down come Thursday.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.