Food Bank to provide meals for food-insecure children during the summer

NORTHEAST Ohio (WOIO) - This summer the Greater Cleveland Food Bank will provide grab-and-go meals to children at nearly 60 locations around Northeast Ohio.
The sites are part of the Summer Food Service Program that will try to provide food to the approximately 81,000 children who do not reliably get enough to eat in the food bank’s six-county
Among the locations that will provide the grab-and-go meals are the Cuyahoga County Public Library branches — which will provide the meals beginning in July, the release said. The Food Bank will also utilize its Outreach Truck and Sprinter Van to deliver the grab-and-go meals to underserved areas.
Most Summer Meals programs begin on June 1 and continue through August 14, according to the release. Through the Food Bank, more than 90 sites will provide breakfast and lunch for children while school is not in session.
Go to www.GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org/SummerMeals for a list of sites and operating times.
