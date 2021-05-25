2 fugitives arrested in Cleveland in connection with 2 separate homicides

Moore was arrested without incident in the 2400 block of East 37th Street. He was wanted in connection with the March shooting death of Tyronte Peterson, 20, that occurred in the 6000 block of Hosmer Avenue in Slavic Village, the release said. Last month, the task force arrested Terry Lee Trussell Jr. and Terry Lee Trussell III, who are brothers, in the 1400 block of East 95th Street in connection with Peterson’s death. Moore is a brother of the two Trussells.