2 fugitives arrested in Cleveland in connection with 2 separate homicides

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two fugitives wanted for their alleged roles in two separate Northeast Ohio killings.
Police arrested David Moore, 24, and Carlton Dotson, 31, in separate actions in Cleveland Tuesday, according to a media release from the NOVFTF.
Moore was arrested without incident in the 2400 block of East 37th Street. He was wanted in connection with the March shooting death of Tyronte Peterson, 20, that occurred in the 6000 block of Hosmer Avenue in Slavic Village, the release said. Last month, the task force arrested Terry Lee Trussell Jr. and Terry Lee Trussell III, who are brothers, in the 1400 block of East 95th Street in connection with Peterson’s death. Moore is a brother of the two Trussells.
Dotson was arrested at a home in the 11500 block of Benham Avenue in Cleveland also without incident, according to the release. He was wanted in connection with the September murder of a 36-year-old outside a Warrensville Heights apartment complex.
In October, the task force arrested Carlton’s brother, who was also wanted in connection with this homicide, as he tried to board a plane in Knoxville, Tennessee, the release said.
“The NOVFTF has closed the fugitive investigations into two ongoing cases with multiple suspects,” wrote U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott in the release. “Our teams will not rest until anyone connected to violence like this found and brought to justice, no matter how far they run or how long they hide.”
To send a tip about a wanted fugitive to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force call 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or visit http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.