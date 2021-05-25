Giant Eagle recalls Chicken Street Taco Kit for undeclared egg allergen in chipotle crema

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle issued a voluntary recall of Chicken Street Taco Kits due to the possibility it may contain an undeclared egg allergen.
Those allergic or severely sensitive to eggs could experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they ate the affected product.
The impacted kits have sell-by dates through May 28, 2021, and can be identified by PLU 56598 located in the upper right corner of the item’s scale tag.
Giant Eagle said its supplier partner, Reser’s Fine Foods, made the grocery store aware of the issue when they discovered the chipotle crema was missing the egg allergen declaration.
The recalled kits were sold in the prepared foods departments at Giant Eagle and Market District locations in Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with this recall, according to Giant Eagle.
Customers who bought an affected kit should dispose of it and return a qualifying receipt to their local Giant Eagle or Market District store for a refund.
Customers with questions may call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
