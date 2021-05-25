Lakewood High dedicates memorial garden, creates scholarships to honor two graduates killed in car crash

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood High School dedicated a memorial garden to two graduates who were killed in a car crash on February 21.
On Tuesday, community members gathered on the front lawn of Lakewood High to dedicate the garden and to announce the creation of two scholarships honoring Maximus Close and Alejandro Mercado.
“The Lakewood community tragically lost two promising young LHS graduates at the hands of a drunk driver,” the school district wrote in a media release. “The establishment of the memorial garden and the scholarships help the community honor these two best friends now linked forever together.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.