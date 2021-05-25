Live: Rally marks 1st Anniversary of the death of George Floyd

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A rally in Cleveland marking the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd will be held at 5:15 pm Tuesday at Market Square Park located at West 25th and Lorain Avenue.
On May 25, 2020, George Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes, while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. His death sparked months of nationwide protests. Chauvin was convicted, April 20, 2021, on multiple charges of the murder of Floyd. He is scheduled to be sentenced in mid-June.
