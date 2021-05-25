Man found dead in Akron backyard

By Steph Krane | May 25, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT - Updated May 25 at 7:31 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police found a 28-year-old man dead in a backyard in Akron Monday night, the Summit County Medical Examiner said.

Officers went to a house on the 2200 block of 24th Street around 9:25 p.m. after someone called to report shots fired in the area.

Akron police found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds in a backyard. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:42 p.m.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet, as officials are still notifying loved ones.

