Man who stole Black Lives Matter flag right off front porch wanted by Lakewood Police

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood Police are hoping someone will recognize a man caught on a surveillance camera stealing a Black Lives Matter flag from the front porch of a home on Larchmont Avenue in the city.
It is the second incident in just the last week, previously a homeowner had multiple Black Lives Matter signs stolen from her front yard on Madison Avenue, and while Lakewood police are not sure if the incidents are connected they are aware of the situation, according to Capt. Gary Stone.
“That people would disagree with others ideas like that to that to the point where they would go on somebody else’s property and remove a legally flying flag or sign,” Stone said.
The man who stole the flag from the home on Larchmont not only took the flag but also the flagpole and left a ripped up Black Lives Matter flag on the ground in front of the porch.
Stone said the acts do not define the what the city is about.
“This is not indicative of what our community is like, this is not indicative that our people feel that way, it’s just the acts of a few that can unfortunately sour some of the relations that go on in this city,” Stone said.
Police are hopeful someone will recognize the man in the photo and call police.
