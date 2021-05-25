Maple Heights police ask for information on shooting on Applegate Avenue

By Stephanie Czekalinski | May 25, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 7:25 PM

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police are asking for the public’s help identifying those responsible for shooting a man on Applegate Avenue on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1:40 p.m. during an armed robbery, according to a media release from the Maple Heights police.

Two armed suspects in masks and black hoodies were seen fleeing the scene.

A 26-year-old man was taken to University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center by a family member, the release said.

He was shot twice, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Police ask those with information to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com

