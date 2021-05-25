Maple Heights police ask for information on shooting on Applegate Avenue

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police are asking for the public’s help identifying those responsible for shooting a man on Applegate Avenue on Tuesday.
The shooting occurred shortly before 1:40 p.m. during an armed robbery, according to a media release from the Maple Heights police.
Two armed suspects in masks and black hoodies were seen fleeing the scene.
A 26-year-old man was taken to University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center by a family member, the release said.
He was shot twice, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the release said.
Police ask those with information to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com
