Metro Park employee, off-duty Olmsted Township firefighter try to save driver in fiery crash

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58-year-old West Salem man died Tuesday morning when his car caught on fire after a crash in Carlisle Township.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Gregory Mazzei was driving on Indian Hollow Road, north of Parsons Road, around 9:45 a.m., when he went off the road, struck a landscaping stone and a tree.
His car then flipped and caught fire, troopers said.
A Lorain Metro Park employee and a passing off-duty Olmsted Township firefighter saw the flames and grabbed fire extinguishers.
They were able to keep the fire from spreading before firefighters arrived.
Mazzei was pronounced dead at the scene and troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
