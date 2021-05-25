New body camera video shows police officers responding to Brewster house fire

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - New body camera video from Brewster Police depicts the moment Monday officers arrived at the scene of a blazing house fire.
The footage from Chief Keith Creter’s body camera begins at around 6 a.m. as he arrives at the scene on Second St. Southwest.
“Hey, can we move these cars?” Chief Creter said as he drove to the scene.
After the chief exits his vehicle, he hurries into the home to make sure all residents have evacuated.
“A little smokey but, you know, you kind of turn that off, you want to make sure everybody’s out,” he said in an interview with 19 News.
The bodycam footage also captures the moment Chief Creter met with Quincy Harris. Harris noticed the fire on his way to work and stayed to ensure everyone in the neighborhood was safe.
“Did you help get everyone out? Thank you,” the chief said in the recorded footage.
A few moments later, Brewster firefighters arrived at the scene; the fire was put out by 10 a.m.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, but no one was seriously injured. All of the residents in the three-unit home were assisted by the American Red Cross and have been relocated to new places to stay as they recover.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.