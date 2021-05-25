Northeast Ohio Weather: Hot today, storms tomorrow, and noticeably cooler Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another lesson coming up in what you can get in advance of a cold front, as a cold front is tracking through, and the change in temperature behind a cold front. Today, we are on the warm side of this boundary. Temperatures will surge well in the 80s to around 90 degrees this afternoon. A breezy southwest wind. It’ll be dry today and tonight. Temperatures only fall to around 70 degrees overnight. A cold front tracks through later tomorrow. A good risk of thunderstorms is in the forecast. Some of these storms will contain gusty winds and heavy rain. The team is watching this for you. High temperatures around 80 degrees. The front blows through and it’s a change in air mass come Thursday. The wind shifts to the north. Afternoon temperatures only make it into the 60s along the lakeshore counties. You’ll still be above 70 degrees farther inland. Thursday will be sunny.