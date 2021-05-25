Partial lunar eclipse visible in Northeast Ohio Wednesday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time in over two years, a lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of the United States.
A lunar eclipse happens when light from the sun is blocked by Earth.
Earth scatters the blue light in its atmosphere while red light is refracted, or bent, towards the moon. That is why it is visible as a “blood” red color.
Here in Cleveland, we are just a little too far east to see the total eclipse, however we will get the chance to see a partial eclipse early Wednesday around 6 a.m.
The forecast calls for slowing clearing of the clouds on Wednesday morning.
Wednesday’s moon is also a supermoon, meaning it appears a bit bigger and brighter. You can learn more about supermoons here.
