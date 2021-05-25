Several Browns reportedly test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Athletic is reporting that several Browns players have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lindsey Jones reported that the players were sent home from organized team practice activities after a player tested positive before on-field activities began.
NFL protocols require athletes who are not fully vaccinated to quarantine after an exposure.
Jones said her sources report that some of the players exposed are between their first and second doses.
