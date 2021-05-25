Stark County ordered to purchase disputed voting machines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has sided with an county elections board in a dispute over buying voting machines that stems from the 2020 presidential election.
At issue before the court was a rift between the bipartisan elections board in Stark County and the county’s GOP-dominated board of commissioners.
The elections board asked the court to intervene after the commissioners delayed the purchase of Dominion Voting Systems approved by the elections board.
The state Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the commissioners must buy the machines.
The elections board says it reviewed and rejected unfounded allegations that the machines altered the results of the presidential election.
