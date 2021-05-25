State representative introduces bill that would ban instruction of critical race theory in Ohio’s schools

“Critical race theory is a dangerous and flat-out wrong theory. It is designed to look at everything from a ‘race first’ lens, which is the very definition of racism. CRT claiming to fight racism is laughable. Students should not be asked to ‘examine their whiteness’ or ‘check their privilege. This anti-American doctrine has no place in Ohio’s schools since we passed our founding documents curriculum mandating the Declaration of Independence, Northwest Ordinance, Ohio Constitution and the U.S. Constitution be taught to all students. CRT flies in the face of all of these documents, which as President Lincoln said are ‘based on the proposition that all men are created equal.’ We must protect the integrity of our education system in order to ensure that Ohio’s youth is receiving a top-tier education, which will not be possible if CRT is allowed to be taught in our schools.”

State Rep. Don Jones (R-Freeport)