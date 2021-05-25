State representative introduces bill that would ban instruction of critical race theory in Ohio’s schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Republican lawmaker introduced a proposal on Tuesday that, if passed, would prohibit the instruction of critical race theory in Ohio’s K-12 schools.
House Bill 322 was introduced by State Rep. Don Jones, who said the bill would ban schools and state agencies from teaching the concept, which focuses on the ongoing effects of systemic racism in the United States and how slavery shaped American history.
The state lawmaker released the following statement:
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also joined the call to prohibit critical race theory in school curriculum. He called the teachings “baseless” and signed on to a letter to President Joe Biden’s administration urging a review.
“We need to learn from the real evils of slavery and racism, but these proposals will only create more misunderstanding,” Attorney General Yost said. “Critical race theory is nothing more than ideology posing as history and we should not confuse the two.”
Proponents of critical race instruction argue that it is necessary to broaden the education of slavery in the United States and prepare students for the current role of race in America.
