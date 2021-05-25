Suspected gunman in drive-by shooting sentenced for killing 6-year-old Cleveland girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 23-year-old man accused of pulling the trigger during a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a young girl in Cleveland is expected to change his plea and be sentenced.
A court hearing for Raysean Howard in a Cuyahoga County courtroom is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Investigators say Howard fired nearly 30 bullets into a South Collinwood home on East 171st Street in October 2019.
Lyric-Melodi Lawson was shot in the head while she was asleep in her bed.
The 6-year-old girl died from her injuries.
Another family member in the house at the time was grazed by a bullet, Cleveland police said.
Howard was arrested several weeks after the murder. He was initially indicted on 20 crimes that include two counts of aggravated murder and multiple charges of attempted murder.
The alleged driver in the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Angel Cannon, was also indicted in the case on multiple charges, including aggravated murder and felonious assault.
