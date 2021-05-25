Tallmadge High School baseball coach charged with 2 misdemeanors

“Recently, Tallmadge High School Baseball Coach Kenny Linn has been charged with domestic violence and child endangering, both first degree misdemeanors. Mr. Linn immediately stepped away from his role as baseball coach of his own volition. He will remain separated from the program until the conclusion of this matter. Mr. Linn was contracted as a coach on a supplemental contract and was not an employee of the Tallmadge City School District. At the conclusion of the police investigation, this matter will be referred to the office of Professional Conduct at the Ohio Board of Education. "