Tallmadge High School baseball coach charged with 2 misdemeanors

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tallmadge High School baseball coach is facing criminal charges after an incident at his home.
Akron police responded to Kenneth Linn’s home around 1:30 a.m. on May 21.
Linn, 46, is charged with domestic violence and endangering children.
He is out on bond and a temporary protection order was granted to the victim.
Statement from Tallmadge Schools Superintendent Steve Wood:
“Recently, Tallmadge High School Baseball Coach Kenny Linn has been charged with domestic violence and child endangering, both first degree misdemeanors. Mr. Linn immediately stepped away from his role as baseball coach of his own volition. He will remain separated from the program until the conclusion of this matter. Mr. Linn was contracted as a coach on a supplemental contract and was not an employee of the Tallmadge City School District. At the conclusion of the police investigation, this matter will be referred to the office of Professional Conduct at the Ohio Board of Education. "
Statement from Akron Public Schools:
“Mr. Linn’s status is being reviewed by Akron Public Schools HR professionals.”
Linn will be back in court on June 1.
