Tamir Rice’s mother asks Ohio Supreme Court not to reinstate officer who killed her son

FILE - In this Dec, 15, 2014 file photo, Samaria Rice, of Cleveland, Ohio, mother of Tamir Rice, touches her hand to her face during an interview at The Associated Press, in New York. A Cleveland police officer fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice as he played with a toy gun outside a recreation center. The family of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was shot and killed by Cleveland police in 2014, asked the Justice Department on Friday to reopen the case into the boy's death after it was closed in the waning weeks of the Trump administration. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)