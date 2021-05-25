Tamir Rice’s mother asks Ohio Supreme Court not to reinstate officer who killed her son

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A brief filed on behalf of Samaria Rice looks to make sure Timothy Loehmann, the Cleveland police officer who killed her 12-year-old son Tamir in 2014, cannot become an officer again.
The amicus curiae brief, filed by Rice’s legal representation, takes aim at a procedural question concerning how the case to reinstate Loehmann was brought before the Ohio Supreme Court.
The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association (CPPA) claims Loehmann was wrongfully terminated from the department in 2017. Loehmann was fired for lying for on his job application.
In March 2021, the 8th District Court of Appeals upheld its decision that Loehmann’s firing was justified. In April, Loehmenn appealed that decision.
“Timothy Loehmann can’t be trusted,” Samaria Rice said. “I hope that the Supreme Court does not give him a chance to get back his job. The fact that the Cleveland police union is still trying to get him his job despite him killing my child and lying on his application to become a police officer shows you just how immoral that organization’s leadership is.”
The City of Cleveland also supporting Loehmann’s firing, saying in March 2021 “the City has consistently maintained throughout this process that Loehmann’s termination was justified.”
The CPPA continues to support Loehmann as he attempts to be reinstated as an officer.
In April, the family of Tamir Rice, with support from several Ohio lawmakers, asked the Department of Justice to reopen the civil investigation into Tamir’s death.
