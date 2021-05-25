58-year-old killed in fiery crash in Carlisle Township

Carlisle Township, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58-year-old West Salem man was killed Tuesday after a single-vehicle crash in Carlisle Township.
Gregory A. Mazzei died after the 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 he was driving northbound on Indian Hollow Road left the road, struck a landscaping stone then a tree, overturned, and caught fire, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol media release.
The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. just north of the Indian Hollow and Parsons roads intersection.
A Lorain County Metroparks employee noticed the fire and retrieved fire extinguishers, the release said. That employee, with the help of a passing Olmsted Township firefighter/ medic, was able to prevent the fire from spreading until the Carlisle Township fire department could arrive to extinguish the blaze.
Mazzei was extracted from the vehicle by mechanical means, according to the OSHP. He died at the scene.
