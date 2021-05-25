81 years to life in prison for Akron man convicted of multiple rapes

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man convicted of committing four rapes from 2011 to 2018 was sentenced Tuesday morning.
Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty sentenced Prentice Smith to 81 years to life in prison.
Smith, 45, was arrested in June of 2019 after DNA collected from the crime scenes was matched to him.
Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said the rapes occurred in Jan. of 2011, March of 2015, May of 2015, and Dec. of 2018.
“Justice has finally come for the survivors of these horrible attacks. I am so proud of these women who came forward and testified against this serial rapist,” said Walsh. “I am also proud of the Assistant Prosecutors as well as our Sexual Assault Specialist for their work on this case. Finally, I want to thank the Akron Police Department for their collaboration in helping solve this crime.”
