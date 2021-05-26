Akron police arrest suspect in homicide where victim was found dead in backyard

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested 25-year-old McKenzie Dixson Tuesday night for the murder of 28-year-old Cameron Murray.
Police found Murray dead in a backyard on the 2200 block of 24th Street in Akron Monday night, with multiple gunshots.
Tuesday, Akron police executed a search warrant at a residence on the same block and found evidence, including a handgun.
Dixson showed up at his apartment but ran away when he saw police there. Police took him into custody after a short foot chase.
Police captured Dixson and took him to the police station for questioning. At the police station, Dixson was arrested and charged with murder and obstructing official business in connection with Murray’s death.
According to Akron police, this was the 23rd homicide of 2021 in the city.
