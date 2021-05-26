Arrest videos: Dozens taken into custody during Internet Crimes Against Children sting in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple Cuyahoga County law enforcement agencies are expected to give an update to an Internet Crimes Against Children sting.
Videos of arrests from “Operation Deja Vu” are expected to be shown during an 11 a.m. press conference with Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy, and others.
The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said 31 people were arrested during the Internet Crimes Against Children operation.
