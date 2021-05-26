Best summer ever! Little Italy’s Feast of the Assumption returns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Feast of the Assumption — a beloved Cleveland tradition more than a century old — will return this August.
The Feast will return to Little Italy with COVID-19 protocols in place, a media release from the city of Cleveland said.
City and parish leaders shared their enthusiasm in the release:
“I am extremely excited to join Father Joe, Holy Rosary Parish, the Little Italy community and Italian-Americans throughout the region in bringing back this traditional celebration,” said Ward 6 Councilman Blaine Griffin. “I look forward to having a safe, healthy and enjoyable Feast of the Assumption.”
“For more than 120 years, Holy Rosary Parish’s Feast of the Assumption celebration has been a time for families to come together to honor and commemorate their rich cultural heritage,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “This year, we look forward to joining the Little Italy community and our Italian-American residents in celebration of this long-standing tradition.”
“With gratitude to God’s Providence and for all those who have worked to bring us through the pandemic, which we pray will soon completely end, we remember and pray for all those who have died, lost loved ones or have been affected by COVID-19,” said Fr. Joseph Previte of Holy Rosary Parish in Little Italy. “We look forward to celebrating this solemnity and parish tradition in 2021 with a profound sense of gratitude.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.