Caught on Camera: Geauga County sheriff deputy helps deliver baby

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -An officer never knows what to expect during a traffic stop.
Deputy Travis Goodwin was in for a surprise when he pulled over a speeding van on Mayfield Road this past Friday.
A woman was inside the van and in labor.
After Deputy Travis Goodwin learned that the mom was in labor for an hour, he helped deliver the baby.
The miraculous moment was caught on the deputy’s dashcam.
“It was adorable and really great that he was able to help her with her delivery during a very stressful time,” said Samantha Puterbaugh, Chardon Schools teacher.
Puterbaugh says she was impressed by what Deputy Goodwin did.
“I think it’s important to share that everybody does a lot more than what we think they do,” said Puterbaugh.
Puterbaugh also offering a message to the mom who delivered a baby girl.
“Congratulations to the mom and I’m glad everything worked out,” Puterbaugh added.
After the baby was delivered, she and her mom were taken to the hospital.
