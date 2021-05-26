City of Cleveland: Anti-violent crime initiative confiscates guns, narcotics, and nets 64 arrests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland’s police force is currently operating an enforcement initiative in an effort to reduce violent crime, homicides, and gun violence.
The initiative has confiscated 55 firearms and arrested 64 individuals for violent crimes, including felonious assault and homicide, according to a city media release.
The effort has also confiscated large quantities of narcotics, including marijuana, fentanyl, oxycodone, cocaine, and heroin, the release said.
The initiative will continue in the coming months, according to the city.
Officials are asking citizens to report criminal or suspicious activity to law enforcement.
Tipsters can submit information anonymously via Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. by calling 216-25-CRIME.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.