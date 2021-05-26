City workers begin cleanup of neglected neighborhood road

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City workers began maintenance Wednesday on Hulda Ct., a small road that remained in neglect for years in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.
“It’s a shame it took so long,” Dennis Langston, a resident who’s backyard connects to Hulda Ct., said.
Neighbors became frustrated over the trash and overgrown plants blocking the passage through the small road. Some of them called the 19 Troubleshooter tip line last week.
“Rats and things would be running through here,” Langston said.
Last week’s report caught the attention of Ward 9 Councilman Kevin Conwell, who promised to kickstart the maintenance process.
“I want to thank Channel 19, we’ll get right to the issue,” he said.
Langston is glad to see a step in the right direction but is looking for more than just a fixed street; he wants Hulda Ct. to stay fixed. He explained the path was cleaned once before.
“It’s gotta be 10 years ago, at least.”
While that maintenance was thorough, no further services were conducted.
It’s about back to the way it was,” Langston said.
As crews continue their days-long cleaning operation, neighbors hope city officials can continuously keep Hulda Ct, along with the rest of the area, in mind.
“It’s sad, and that’s the way I feel about it,” Langston said.
