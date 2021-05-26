FBI looks for man who threatened teller, robbed PNC bank in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The FBI is looking for a man who walked into a PNC Bank, threatened to shoot the teller in the head, and walked away with an undisclosed amount of money.
According to the FBI, around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday the suspect walked into the PNC Bank at 10900 Lorain Avenue. After waiting in line, he approached the window and told the teller “don’t give me any bait or dye packs or I’ll shoot your head off, hurry up and give me up the money.”
The teller then gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.
The FBI said no one saw a weapon on the man, who took the money and left through the back doors.
PNC employees ran out of the bank to see the man running toward West 117th Street.
Witnesses at the bank describe the man as being in his late 40s-early 50s, 6′ tall with a slim build and white/dirty blond hair.
PNC is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the identification and prosecution of the man.
Your tips can be anonymous and should be given to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Cleveland Police or CrimeStoppers.
