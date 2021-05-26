FIRST ALERT DAY: Thunderstorms today that could turn severe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will be tracking through our area later today. It could be an active day with a rather high chance of thunderstorms. Humidity level is up so we do have the fuel to feed these storms. A few storms could turn severe, especially this afternoon. Heavy rain, strong winds, and hail the main threats here. High temperatures in the upper 70s today. The rain threat ends once the front passes by your neighborhood. The sky clears tonight and it will be noticeably colder. Overnight temperatures drop well in the 50s. Dry tomorrow with a partly cloudy sky. Increasing high clouds in the afternoon. A much cooler day as temperatures only warm into the 60s for most of you. The next thing will be an area of low pressure that tracks across southern Ohio Friday. We will be on the chilly side of this guy. It’s a high chance of rain and this rain could be heavy at times. Strong winds out of the northeast. Temperatures will only be in the 50s. An ugly day indeed.