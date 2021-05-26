19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible this afternoon; turning cooler tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will pass through our area this afternoon.
This feature will bring us widespread rain and thunder.
A few strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible before 4:00 PM, especially east of I-77.
Some storms may produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.
The storms will move out quickly this evening, giving way to decreasing clouds and much cooler weather.
Highs will only top out in the mid 60s on Thursday!
Typical highs for this time of the year are in the mid 70s.
The cooler weather will stick around for the end of the work week and the weekend.
We’re forecasting highs in the upper 50s (!) on Friday and Saturday.
By Sunday, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s.
Memorial Day, Monday, will feature highs in the low to mid 70s.
In terms of opportunities for rain after today, we are forecasting widespread rain on Friday.
Some scattered shower activity will linger into Saturday.
