Grant Delpit ready to make impact on Browns defense

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Of all the additions to the Browns defense, and there have been many, maybe the biggest one is the player who was supposed to anchor that group a year ago.
Grant Delpit, the second-year safety out of LSU, never had a first year. He tore his achilles early in camp last summer, and was sidelined for the season. A season that turned out to be spectacular for his teammates.
“Some of the most difficult moments were seeing our success and how I wasn’t playing,” Delpit said during a zoom interview on Wednesday. “But at the same time, that’s a great feeling. You want to see the guys you’ve been working with the whole year succeed. It’s a good and bad feeling at the same time. I wanted to be a part of it. Hopefully I’ll be a part of it this year.”
He certainly will be. A big part of it. He’s on the back end of his rehab, he says, and come late July, should be ready to go.
“It feels good,” Delpit says. “Getting better every day. It’s a long process, getting fully back healthy, but the plan is to be fully healthy by training camp.”
Delpit is a fast, physical player who, like others who have come aboard, including veteran John Johnson and rookies Greg Newsome and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, should thrive in Joe Woods’ defense. And don’t forget about Ronnie Harrison. In today’s NFL, that group will have to match up with multi-talented players like Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, who the Browns will of course see right out of the gate.
“Learning from guys like John and Ronnie, playing alongside them, it’s gonna be great,” Delpit says. “We’re all playmakers. We know what John can do, what Ronnie can do, now it’s time to see what I can do.
“I have high expectations for myself, we have high expectations as a team. Me, I know what I can do.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.