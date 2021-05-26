Racially ‘insensitive sign’ found hanging from Medina County railroad bridge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Montville Township Police Department said a sign with an “insensitive” message was found hanging from a railroad trestle.
The sign, which police confirmed to 19 News was racially-themed, was eventually removed by officers and railroad personnel.
“While we understand you have a right to free speech, you don’t have a right to trespass on private property to hang your opinion for the world to see,” the police department wrote on Facebook.
Police are asking the person responsible for posting the sign to claim it from the department’s “lost-and-found,” along with a potential criminal summons.
