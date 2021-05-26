Mahoning County man convicted for Instagram post threatening Jewish center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mahoning County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to using a firearm to threaten a Jewish community center in Youngstown.
James P. Reardon, 22, of New Middletown pleaded guilty in federal court to a two-count indictment charging him with transmitting a threatening communication and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to a U.S. Department of Justice media release.
Reardon came to the FBI’s attention after New Middletown police were made aware of video Reardon uploaded to Instagram.
In the video, Reardon is seen holding an assault rifle with audio of gunshots, sirens, and people screaming added to the background, the release said.
The video was captioned, “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon” and was tagged at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.
In August of 2019, Middletown police and members of the FBI Mahoning Violent Crimes Task Force prepared to execute a search warrant of Reardon’s home, according to the release.
They reviewed other videos involving Reardon, including a National Geographic documentary in which Reardon attended the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August of 2017, the release said.
In Reardon’s home, investigators found several firearms, including an MP-40 submachine gun like the one depicted in the video and an AR-15 assault rifle, the DOJ said. They also found Nazi World War II propaganda, a rifle bayonet, and vintage U.S. military equipment.
While officers were executing the search warrant, Reardon arrived at the residence and was arrested without incident.
Reardon is scheduled to be sentenced on September 22, 2021.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.