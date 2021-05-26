Trial underway for Mansfield man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the Mansfield man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the trunk of her car is underway in front of Richland County Common Pleas Judge Brent Robinson.

Mansfield police said John Henry Mack murdered Melinda Davis, 33, of Shelby, in 2021.

Davis was last seen on Feb. 25, 2021 after she went to visit Mack at his Mansfield apartment.

On Feb. 26, 2021, a search was executed at Mack’s home and deputies said, after processing the evidence of blood in his apartment and consulting with the Richland County prosecutor, an arrest warrant for Mack was issued.

Mack was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on March 4, 2021.

Davis’s body was found inside the trunk of her Volkswagen Jetta in Columbus on March 14, 2021.

John Henry Mack Jr. ((Source: Richland County Sheriff))

United States Marshal Pete Elliott said Mack boasted at one point to investigators that Davis’ “body would never be found,” which helped connect the man to his ex-girlfriend’s disappearance, said police.

Mack faces the death penalty if convicted.