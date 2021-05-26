2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mansfield man found guilty of murdering ex-girflriend

Melinda Kay Davis (Source: Family)
Melinda Kay Davis (Source: Family)(Shelby Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury has convicted a Mansfield man of murdering his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the trunk of her car.

John Henry Mack’s trial began on Oct. 25 in Richland County Common Pleas Court and he will be sentenced on Nov. 17.

Mack was found guilty of a total of 17 charges; including aggravated murder, for the death of Melinda Davis, 33, of Shelby, in 2021.

Davis was last seen on Feb. 25, 2021 after she went to visit Mack at his Mansfield apartment.

On Feb. 26, 2021, a search was executed at Mack’s home and deputies said, after processing the evidence of blood in his apartment and consulting with the Richland County prosecutor, an arrest warrant for Mack was issued.

Mack was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on March 4, 2021.

Davis’s body was found inside the trunk of her Volkswagen Jetta in Columbus on March 14, 2021.

John Henry Mack Jr.
John Henry Mack Jr.((Source: Richland County Sheriff))

United States Marshal Pete Elliott said Mack boasted at one point to investigators that Davis’ “body would never be found,” which helped connect the man to his ex-girlfriend’s disappearance, said police.

