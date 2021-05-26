Mansfield man accused of killing ex-girlfriend could face death penalty if convicted

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mansfield man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the trunk of her car now faces the death penalty if convicted.
Mansfield police said John Henry Mack murdered his girlfriend Melinda Davis, 33, of Shelby.
Davis was last seen on Feb. 25 when she went to visit Mack at his Mansfield apartment and her body was found inside the trunk of her Volkswagen Jetta in Columbus on March 14, said police.
On Feb. 26, a search was executed at Mack’s home and deputies said, after processing the evidence of blood in his apartment and consulting with the Richland County prosecutor, an arrest warrant for Mack was issued.
He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on March 4.
United States Marshal Pete Elliott said Mack boasted at one point to investigators that Davis’ “body would never be found,” which helped connect the man to his ex-girlfriend’s disappearance.
Mack will be back in court on June 23 for a pre-trial.
