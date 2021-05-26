THE NEXT 400: What has Cleveland done since declaring racism a public health crisis one year ago?

“What we have to understand is that young people were at the forefront of the protest movement,” Gray-Kontar said. “It was them that was on the streets. It wasn’t me. It wasn’t the seniors. It was them, and so we have to listen to them, so why am I cautiously optimistic? I’m cautiously optimistic because for the first time since I’ve been an activist in this city, there is real interest in listening to black and brown youth, inviting them to the table, creating tables for young black and brown people to begin to have conversation amongst themselves, to organize not just in the streets but at the boardroom table and to inform some change.”