Ohio GOP lawmakers seek ban on ‘critical race theory’ teaching

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio lawmakers have introduced bills that would ban the teaching of so-called “critical race theory” in K-12 classrooms.
Critical race theory is part of a scholarly movement that proposes examining U.S. history and modern society through a focus on the legacy of slavery, racism and discrimination.
Critics say it proposes that the United States is a fundamentally racist country.
A pair of House bills introduced Tuesday would prohibit, among other things, the teaching that one race or gender is inherently superior to another and that individuals could be considered racists by virtue of their skin color.
House Bill 322 would ban state agencies, school districts or school administration from requiring teachers to talk about current events or currently controversial issues. It would also ban schools from requiring students to lobby for legislation or advocate for public policy as part of a graded assignment.
HB322 and House Bill 327 would also prohibit schools from teaching a list of concepts commonly associated with critical race theory.
House Bill 327 calls these “divisive concepts.” The bill lists those “divisive concepts” as the idea that:
- One nationality, color, ethnicity, race, or sex is inherently superior to another nationality, color, ethnicity, race, or sex.
- The United States is fundamentally racist or sexist.
- An individual, by virtue of the individual’s nationality, color, ethnicity, race, or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
- An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of the individual’s nationality, color, ethnicity, race, or sex.
- Members of one nationality, color, ethnicity, race, or sex cannot and should not attempt to treat others without respect to nationality, color, ethnicity, race, or sex.
- An individual’s moral character is necessarily determined by the individual’s nationality, color, ethnicity, race, or sex.
- An individual, by virtue of the individual’s nationality, color, ethnicity, race, or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same nationality, color, ethnicity, race, or sex.
- Meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist or were created by a particular nationality, color, ethnicity, race, or sex to oppress another nationality, color, ethnicity, race, or sex.
- Any other form of race or sex stereotyping or any other form of race or sex scapegoating.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.