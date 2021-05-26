Pro Football Hall of Fame to fully reopen May 28

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday, May 28, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will open all of its exhibits and areas for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
Additionally, visitors to the Hall of Fame who are fully vaccinated will not have to wear a face mask or maintain social distancing. People who are not fully vaccinated are still encouraged to wear masks.
Among the attractions that will be open for the first time since March 2020 are the Madden XBox gaming systems, the Sounds of the NFL theater, and the “Magic Memories” photo booth.
Seating in theaters in the Hall will also be at full capacity.
Last March, the museum closed its doors and did not reopen them until three months later, on June 10.
You can visit the Hall of Fame from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. during their summer hours, which run from Sunday, May 29 through Monday, Sept. 6.
