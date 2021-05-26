Sentencing for Lakewood man convicted of murdering his neighbor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58-year-old Lakewood man faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced Wednesday afternoon for the murder of his neighbor in 2018.
A jury convicted Gary Taylor of beating Dan Donlan, 70, to death inside Donlan’s home on Robinwood Avenue in Lakewood.
Taylor called Lakewood police on Jan. 29, 2018 to report he had not heard from Donlan for a few days.
Police responded to Donlan’s home and found him dead inside the basement.
Taylor was linked to the murder through DNA evidence at the scene and Donlan’s ledger, which showed he had lent Taylor money on multiple occasions.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutors said Donlan lent Taylor about $25,000 over a two-and-a-half year period.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Emily Hagan will sentence Taylor at 1 p.m.
