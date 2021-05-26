White House press secretary details how Cleveland would benefit from president’s jobs proposal ahead of Thursday visit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Northeast Ohio on Thursday to deliver remarks on his American Jobs Plan.
Ahead of his appearance, White House press secretary Jen Psaki spoke with 19 News on Wednesday about the trip itinerary and what President Biden hopes to accomplish during his visit to Cleveland.
“He wants to come to talk about what the path forward looks like,” Psaki said.
“More needs to be done, and that’s where his focus is at,” Psaki said.
The $1.7 trillion proposal focuses on investments into affordable housing and middle-class employment.
Specific to Cleveland, Psaki said Northeast Ohio would benefit from investments into expanding broadband access and replacement of lead pipes for cleaner drinking water, which would potentially lend to job creation.
The president is scheduled to appear at Cuyahoga Community College on Thursday at 2:30 p.m., but the event is not open to the public.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.