Winners of Ohio’s 4th Vax-a-Million and scholarship drawings will be announced Wednesday night

By Chris Anderson
Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The winners of Ohio’s second-to-last Vax-a-Million drawings will be named on Wednesday night.

The June 16 announcement will be the fourth of five pairs of winners who entered for the $1 million or four-year scholarship prizes.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 3,428,514 adult entries eligible for this week’s million-dollar drawing. A total of 150,187 Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 17 years old entered to win the four-year college scholarship prize.

“That marks an increase of 66,311 adult entries and 6,583 scholarship entries from the previous week.”

More than 5.4 million individuals have started the vaccination process in Ohio, according to the state’s health department.

The drawing was conducted on Monday with results scheduled to be verified and announced on Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.

[Meet the Week 1, Week 2, and Week 3 winners of the Vax-a-Million drawings.]

Although registration for this week’s drawing has passed, individuals who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot can continue to enter by each Sunday night for the drawings on Monday through June 21.

