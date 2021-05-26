Meet the winners of Ohio’s 4th Vax-a-Million drawing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Next week is your final chance to become a Vax-a-Millionaire!

The latest winners were named on Wednesday night.

Fran and I enjoyed talking with Ohio's newest #OhioVaxAMillion winners tonight! Sean Horning from Cincinnati won a college scholarship, and Suzanne Ward of Findlay won $1 million. We're grateful to them and every other Ohioan who has been vaccinated. https://t.co/Svppf9uA8O pic.twitter.com/Nj1zqDEtKu — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 17, 2021

The million-dollar winner is Suzanne Ward from Findlay. The winner of the full-ride scholarship is Sean Horning from Cincinnati.

The June 16 announcement was the fourth of five pairs of winners who entered for the $1 million or four-year scholarship prizes.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 3,428,514 adults were eligible for this week’s million-dollar drawing. A total of 150,187 Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 17 years old entered to win the four-year college scholarship prize.

“That marks an increase of 66,311 adult entries and 6,583 scholarship entries from the previous week.”

More than 5.4 million individuals have started the vaccination process in Ohio, according to the state health department.

Ward and Horning met with Gov. Mike DeWine for a news conference on Thursday. Watch our coverage in the video below.

