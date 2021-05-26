2 Strong 4 Bullies
Meet the winners of Ohio’s 4th Vax-a-Million drawing

The winner of the full-ride scholarship is Sean Horning from Cincinnati. The million-dollar winner is Suzanne Ward from Findlay.((Source: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine via Twitter))
By Chris Anderson, Avery Williams and Dan DeRoos
Updated: 7 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Next week is your final chance to become a Vax-a-Millionaire!

The latest winners were named on Wednesday night.

The million-dollar winner is Suzanne Ward from Findlay. The winner of the full-ride scholarship is Sean Horning from Cincinnati.

Teen who won Vax-a-Million scholarship wasn’t planning on college next year

The June 16 announcement was the fourth of five pairs of winners who entered for the $1 million or four-year scholarship prizes.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 3,428,514 adults were eligible for this week’s million-dollar drawing. A total of 150,187 Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 17 years old entered to win the four-year college scholarship prize.

“That marks an increase of 66,311 adult entries and 6,583 scholarship entries from the previous week.”

More than 5.4 million individuals have started the vaccination process in Ohio, according to the state health department.

[Meet the Week 1, Week 2, and Week 3 winners of the Vax-a-Million drawings.]

Ward and Horning met with Gov. Mike DeWine for a news conference on Thursday. Watch our coverage in the video below.

