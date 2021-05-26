Winners of Ohio’s final Vax-a-Million and scholarship drawings will be announced Wednesday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The winners of Ohio’s last Vax-a-Million drawings will be named publicly on Wednesday night.

The June 23 announcement will be for the fifth and final pair of winners who entered for the $1 million prize or four-year scholarship award.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 3,469,542 adult entries eligible for this week’s million-dollar drawing. A total of 154,889 Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 17 years old entered to win the four-year college scholarship prize.

“That marks an increase of 41,028 adult entries and 4,702 scholarship entries from the previous week.”

More than 5.5 million individuals have started the vaccination process in Ohio, according to the state’s health department. Over 550,000 Ohioans began the process since May 13, which was the day Gov. Mike DeWine announced the incentives.

The drawing was conducted on Monday with results scheduled to be verified and announced on Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.

Meet the Week 1, Week 2, Week 3, and Week 4 winners of the Vax-a-Million drawings.

“In addition to the personal protection gained from COVID-19 vaccines, the chance to win $1 million or a four-year college scholarship provided further incentive for Ohioans to get vaccinated, which helped to shift the momentum for vaccinations throughout Ohio,” said Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud.

This story will be updated at the conclusion of Wednesday night’s announcement.

