Meet the winners of Ohio’s final Vax-a-Million drawing

The winners of Ohio's final Vax-a-Million drawing were announced Wednesday night.
By Chris Anderson, Avery Williams and Dan DeRoos
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wednesday night was your last chance to become a Vax-A-Millionaire. Most of us didn’t make the cut, but one Cuyahoga County resident won big!

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will introduce the winners of the fifth and final Vax-a-Million drawing Thursday morning in a news conference.

RELATED: Ohio ends incentive lottery with mixed vaccination results

The million-dollar winner is Esperanza Diaz from Cincinnati. Sydney Daum from Brecksville won the full-ride scholarship for tuition, room and board, and books.

[Meet the Week 1, Week 2, Week 3 and Week 4 winners of the Vax-a-Million drawings.]

Diaz and Daum are meeting with DeWine at 10 a.m. Thursday. Watch our coverage in the video below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

