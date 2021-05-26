Meet the winners of Ohio’s final Vax-a-Million drawing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wednesday night was your last chance to become a Vax-A-Millionaire. Most of us didn’t make the cut, but one Cuyahoga County resident won big!

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will introduce the winners of the fifth and final Vax-a-Million drawing Thursday morning in a news conference.

The million-dollar winner is Esperanza Diaz from Cincinnati. Sydney Daum from Brecksville won the full-ride scholarship for tuition, room and board, and books.

Congratulations to Ohio’s fifth and final #OhioVaxAMillion winners! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/JbB6bi38DR — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 23, 2021

Diaz and Daum are meeting with DeWine at 10 a.m. Thursday. Watch our coverage in the video below.

